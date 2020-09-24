Person of interest sought after man assaulted during Asheville protest

Person of interest in assault during Asheville protests, September 23, 2020 (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault case that happened Wednesday night during a protest in the city.

According to a news release, officers responded to an assault on Spruce Street near the Roger McGuire Green at Pack Square public park.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found a 50-year-old man injured from the assault.

Following an investigation, detectives have identified a person of interest, and are wanting to speak to him.

The 6-foot-tall man was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a dark-colored face covering.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.