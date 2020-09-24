Person of interest sought after man assaulted during Asheville protest

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Person of interest in assault during Asheville protests, September 23, 2020 (From: Asheville Police Department)

Person of interest in assault during Asheville protests, September 23, 2020 (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault case that happened Wednesday night during a protest in the city.

According to a news release, officers responded to an assault on Spruce Street near the Roger McGuire Green at Pack Square public park.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found a 50-year-old man injured from the assault.

Following an investigation, detectives have identified a person of interest, and are wanting to speak to him.

The 6-foot-tall man was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a dark-colored face covering.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories