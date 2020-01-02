Person robbed at gunpoint in Greer, police search for suspects

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police are searching for suspects after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint while walking down the street.

The incident happened at King Street on Wednesday when two male suspects robbed the person, according to police.

They were driving an older model black Chevrolet Impala with a cracked windshield and a 45 day plate, police said.

One suspect was described as a tall, slender black male with big feet. Police say he was wearing a mask.

The second suspect is described as a black male who is smaller in stature, has hazel eyes and was also wearing a mask.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Greer Police at 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.