Person shot in leg in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on Old Trail Drive in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 9:45pm for a shooting.

Deputies arriving at the scene found one person who had been shot at least once in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Investigators are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store