Person shot in leg in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on Old Trail Drive in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 9:45pm for a shooting.

Deputies arriving at the scene found one person who had been shot at least once in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Investigators are responding to the scene.