Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Hollywood, New York City and now Spartanburg is hosting the Celebrity Catwalk.

The fashion shows are May 19, 20 and 21 at 1881 Event Hall.

The event raises funds and awareness for national animal rescues and locally in Spartanburg Tender Loving Crested dogs and senior dog care True and Faithful rescue pet mission.

It’s a chance for animal owners to dress up their dogs and cats.

Celebrity Catwalk said between 6-8 million dogs & cats enter shelters each year.

The event is in its 10th year and 5th in Spartanburg and with the help of popular designers, stars from film and television participate as celebrity models in this highly anticipated fashion & lifestyle event.

For more information visit celebritycatwalk.com