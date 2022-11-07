SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Darla.

Darla is a 5-month-old pit mix. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines.

It costs $95 to adopt Darla.

If you are interested in adopting Darla just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her. They are also offering free pet vaccines today from 4-6 p.m.

