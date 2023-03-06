SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Dusty.

He is a 3-month-old Retriever and Pit mix. He will fit in perfectly with a family that has children and is expecting to have a large dog.

Dusty has been neutered and is able to go home as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Dusty, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutering fees.

If you are interested in adopting Dusty, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Dusty.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.