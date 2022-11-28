SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lavender.

Lavender is an almost two-month-old puppy. She is expected to get spayed Wednesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Lavender, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Lavender just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

