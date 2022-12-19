SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Mary Lou.

Mary Lou is a 3-month-old kitten. She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.

It costs $50 to adopt Mary Lou, which includes all of her vaccines and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Mary Lou, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

