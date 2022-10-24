SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Minerva.

Minerva is a kitten that is just over three months old and is set to get spayed Tuesday. She is up to date on all of her vaccines and is microchipped.

It costs $95 to adopt Minerva.

If you are interested in adopting Minerva just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

