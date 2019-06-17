Petition to save Clemson swimming pool reaches nearly 15,000

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – In less than a week, a petition to keep the Clemson swimming pool open has received nearly 15,000 signatures and counting.

The university made the decision last week to shut down the pool indefinitely to conduct a feasibility study.

“This isn’t just about Clemson Club Swimming. There are so many other groups that use the pool like club teams, therapy classes that use the pool so closing it would be a terrible idea for everybody not just our team,” said Owen Withycombe who is the Clemson Club Swim President.

The students joined together to create a petition, asking for the university to reconsider.

“Losing that pool is like losing something you are passionate about because losing that pool is losing swimming for everyone,” said Jackson Ellett who is a swim club member.

If you take one look at the facility, you can see it could use some upgrades. The university told 7News that campus leaders questioned the safety of the pool leading to the shutdown.

“We are hearing those concerns and we understand and regret the impact the temporary closure will have, but think this is the best step to take to determine the best use of the space moving forward,” said Philip Sikes with the communication team at Clemson University.

While the university conducts a feasibility study starting August 1st, there is no timeline or date if the pool will reopen displacing a number of club sports teams.

“It’s not just impacting the university, it’s impacting a good part of the community because there isn’t a facility even comparable near here like Greenville over an hour away,” said Harrison Taylor who’s on the club swim team.

The students hope to present their petition to university leaders in the coming weeks to showcase the importance of the pool to the people.