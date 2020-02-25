PG’s new cleaning brand disinfects without wiping

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – There’s a new cleaning product on the market that can kill surface bacteria for 24 hours, and you don’t even have to wipe or scrub it!

Proctor and Gamble launched a line of surface antibacterial cleaning products that the company said provides protection against bacteria for 24 hours.

Microban 24 comes in both sanitizing spray and cleanser forms, and as a bathroom cleaner.

To use it, you just spray it and let it air-dry.

Proctor and Gamble worked with a company that has developed this type of product for hospitals.

But according to a company spokesperson, this is the first time it’s available for consumer use.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store