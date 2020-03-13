Philadelphia officer shot and killed while serving warrant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the city’s Frankford section.

Cpl. James O’Connor was shot around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Officials say he was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Two people in the home were shot and wounded by police, but they are expected to survive.

The 46-year-old O’Connor was a married father of two, including a son who also serves on the force.

