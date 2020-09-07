Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2015, file photo, convicted U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton is escorted to his detention cell upon arrival at Camp Aguinaldo at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president pardoned the U.S. Marine on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony. (Ted Aljibe/Pool Photo, File)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

Duterte says he decided to pardon Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton because the Marine was not treated fairly after opponents blocked his early release for good conduct in detention.

A left-wing human rights group immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice.”

Pemberton was convicted of homicide and has been serving a prison term of six to 10 years for the killing of Jennifer Laude in a motel in a city northwest of Manila.