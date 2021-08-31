Phillip Stroupe II sentenced for the killing of Thomas Bryson

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A Henderson county court sentenced Phillip Stroupe II to life in prison without parole for the murder of Thomas Bryson.

Stroupe murdered Thomas Bryson in July 2017 after kidnapping him in the Pisgah National Forest.

In order to avoid a long trial, Bryson’s family accepted the sentence.

“Mr. Stroupe pled to one count of first-degree murder where he received life without parole and he pled to two counts of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping and that totals 25 to 33 years and they will be served consecutively,” said District Attorney Andrew Murray.

The trial was delayed multiple times for factors including a counsel change, changes at the district attorney’s office, and COVID-19.

