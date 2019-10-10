Phillis Wheatley Community center reopens in Greenville

Organizers at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center were overjoyed as the center reopened after years of renovation.

Executive Director Randy Jackson said the center was built in 1975 and is home to many community programs including the historic Repertory theater.

Jackson said the community center lower building had to close in 2016, in need of a new roof and HVAC system, among other repairs.

Jackson said Greenville County stepped in and paid the bill to benefit the community.

Bob Mihaulic with Greenville County said Greenville County Rec will help coordinate many programs for after school activities, summer programs, K4 and teen programs and other activities that impact at risk teens.



Jackson also said adult programs like Greenville Area Parkinsons and Goodwill Job Connection as well as a catering program through Greenville Tech may be instated there in the future.

“It’s something different and it’s also going to change the lives of the people in this community and also in the Upstate,” Jackson said.