Phone issue impacting 911 calls in McDowell Co. resolved

UPDATE: McDowell County Emergency Management officials said a phone outage that was impacting calls to 911 has been resolved.

Frontier reportedly resolved the issue and McDowell Co. Emergency Management is asking all residents to now call 911 to report all emergencies.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management officials said a phone outage is currently impacting residents in the area from calling 911.

According to a news release, utility crews are working to identify the problem at this time.

Anyone needing to call in an emergency, call 828-659-2197.

