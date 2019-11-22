Phone scam targeting Duke Energy customers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–It’s the time of year when companies are warning about scam phone calls, and thieves trying to snatch your hard earned cash. But have you every actually heard one of those scam calls?

Duke Energy is letting us listen to some of those calls that have led customers to fork over their cash. Now the company is putting out a warning.

“Your power will get disconnected in 30 minutes due to pending balance on the account.”

That’s just part of the message Lee Vining received from someone he thought worked for duke energy.

“They knew my name my wife’s name, they knew our address the billing amount that we quote unquoted owed was wrong, but they really knew a lot of stuff it seemed very authentic,” said Vining.

It was so convincing that he called back.

“I literally had just paid our power bill maybe a day or two before,” said Vining.

It raised enough red flags that he knew it was a scam. But others have been duped.

Another call goes like this:

“Thank you so much for calling duke energy how may I help you?”

“Yes I got a message that I didn’t pay my bill so I wanted to call and find out what I can do to keep my power on.”

Ryan Mosier is a spokesperson with Duke Energy and says it’s easy to fall victim.

“The thieves continue to get better at what they do,” said Mosier.

In fact, 65 Duke customers this year alone have lost thousands.

“It’s $35,000 that could have been used for better things other than lining the pockets of a thief,” said Mosier.

Duke Energy even taking to the airwaves with a PSA to inform customers.

Vining saying he’s glad Duke is being proactive and hopes other customers will pay close attention.

“If somebody wasn’t really on guard or thoughtful about it I promise they would have fallen for it and paid them some money,” said Vining.

Duke Energy has even more tips on what you can do to prevent yourself from becoming a victim to one of these scam phone calls.