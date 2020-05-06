BorgWarner’s plant in Seneca resumes production following April tornado

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – BorgWarner officials said their plant in Seneca resumed production earlier this week following a tornado last month.

According to a news release, the plant resumed production May 4.

“It’s a true testament to the power of collaboration and teamwork of the employees in Seneca and all of BorgWarner,” Joe McCullough, plant manager at BorgWarner Seneca, said.

“Over the course of 500 working hours, since the tornado hit in the early morning hours of April 13th, the BorgWarner team, contractors, and customers have supported the effort to bring the machining and assembly portion of the facility back to working order,” according to the release. “The facility is still a working construction site, but employees are coming back to reconstructed areas with proper precautionary measures and production is re-starting.”

Courtesy of BorgWarner

