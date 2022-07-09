CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is working to identify two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Downtown Charleston Gucci store.

According to CPD, the theft happened on July 6 at the store located at The Shops at Charleston Place.

Several items with a total value of at least $6,600 were stolen.

CPD has released photos of the two suspects as well as the vehicle believed to have been used in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 720-3924.