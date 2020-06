Protesters gather with community leaders at the Phyllis Wheatley Center in Greenville on Sunday (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Community leaders, including pastors with the ‘Pastors United for Action’ group, gathered Sunday at the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center while others joined together to protest at Graham Plaza.

The ‘Pastors United for Action’ put together a nine-step action plan meant to unite the community, law enforcement, and government officials. They expressed that voting this Tuesday is a vital step towards making a difference.