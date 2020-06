(WSPA) – People gathered on Saturday for another day of protesting in the Upstate, calling for an end to police brutality amid the death of George Floyd.

Thousands in the Upstate joined in peaceful gatherings on Saturday to protest in Spartanburg, Greenville, and elsewhere, including a ‘We Hear You Rally’ in Gaffney.

Below are various photos of the protesters in downtown Greenville at Falls Park.