Physical Therapist talks benefits of stretching for ages and activities

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Scott Carley, Physical Therapist at Bon Secours St. Francis removes his PT hat and turns into another type of healthcare professional when he’s at St. Francis Therapy Center @ Sports Club Greenville.

He emphasizes the importance of stretching for all occasions including right after you wake up for flexibility, before and after a workout, and anytime to increase range of motion and reduce the risk of injury.

During the pandemic, self care for mental and physical health is both important and trendy.

The health club now has customizable sessions you can take starting at $50 for 30 minutes. You can get a discount for taking multiple sessions and more if you’re a member.

Carley said stretching can be low impact and also increase range of motion for people of all ages.

After a session, Carley said you can take many techniques home with you.

To sign up for a session call (864) 527-7044




