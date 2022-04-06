GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A pianist charged with murder of a Greer woman pleads his innocence.

Zachary David Hughes ,29, was arrested last year for the murder of 41-year-old Christina Larain Parcell. He filed a motion Tuesday to be granted on bond.

We previously reported, Parcell died of multiple stab wounds on October 13.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said physical evidence tied Hughes to the murder.

The Moorman Law Firm has planned to ask the judge to consider a motion for a pretrial release. Hughes’ attorneys said he is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

According to The Moorman Law Firm, Hughes was scheduled to fly to Europe for a job when police obtained warrants for his arrest. Hughes left the airport in Michigan and turned himself in to authorities.

The Moorman Law Firm said “Zack remains innocent until proven guilty, (and he) is not guilty of the crimes with which the State has charged him.”

Hughes’ attorneys said investigators have no motive for the crime or connection between Hughes and Parcell. Hughes has hired experts to contest items police seized as evidence according to the filing.

His attorneys also included 52 letters of support from people who know Hughes such as lawyers, employers and his classmates from The Juilliard School in their filing.

Hughes bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.