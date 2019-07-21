Pickens Co. church vandalized with call to release bomb suspect

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A church was vandalized in Pickens County with words that appear to be a call for the release of a bomb suspect.
The words were spray painted on Bible Baptist Church’s property, which is located on Gentry Memorial Highway.
“Free Mike Seabrooke. Must go free now,” can be seen written on two different buildings in green spray paint.
Pastor Mike Dibler said bomb- sniffing dogs with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were at the church Sunday morning to ensure there was no bomb threat.
He said the church had to cancel Sunday school.
A police report has been filed with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
There is no word on possible vandalism suspects at this time.
