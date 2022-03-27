PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – When a tornado tore through Pickens County Wednesday, the Coleman’s home was in its path.

“My husband was trying to shut the door as we got the kids in the bathroom,” explained Allison Coleman. “He was finally able to get it shut. As he was coming through the house, it [tornado] picked him up and then slammed him back down. He actually watched the porch being torn off.”

Part of the roof was ripped off the house, and the family’s car was destroyed.

“I thought I had walked into a war zone.”

Coleman said they will repair their home.

“We’re really blessed because we’re alive.”

When the family cleaned up this weekend, they were not alone. They were joined by their neighbors and volunteers with the Pickens County Shelter of Hope.

“They didn’t have to come out here today. They’ve worked harder than people would be if they were getting paid. They’re volunteering their time.”

Volunteers packed up the house one box at a time. It needed to be cleared out so they can begin repairing it.

“It’s all about community,” said Sunshine Gantt, an owner of the Pickens County Shelter of Hope. “It’s all about coming together and helping, especially during times of need.”

A few hours of heavy lifting and prayers to help a family whose lives changed so quickly.

“They’re just an amazing group of people to come out here,” said Coleman.

Anyone impacted by the storms can go to the Pickens County Shelter of Hope. It is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.