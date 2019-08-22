Pickens Co council to increase salaries for detention officers following staffing concerns

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – In a 4-1 vote, Pickens County Council passed a motion to pay more than $300,000 to fund higher salaries for detention officers, in the hopes of recruiting more staff for their new jail.

The starting pay will increase from $31,849 to $37,423 a year for the entry-level position.

On August 7th, WSPA first reported on staffing concerns at the new jail, potentially preventing the new $25 million dollar facility from opening.

Pickens County Councilman Chris Bowers was the only person to vote ‘no’ to the increase Thursday, saying money isn’t always the answer, and that the positions should have been advertised better during the past year.

“I think money does play a role, especially now we’re behind the 8 ball. But I really do think it has to be a whole adopted recruitment process and retention process,” he told 7-News.

Other county councilmen agreed that the positions were not adequately marketed to the public.

Pickens County’s acting administrator, Ken Roper, identified 3 selling points that he believed would appeal to potential candidates.

They include:

An opportunity to work for a sheriff who started as a detention officer, and knows what it’s like to move up the ranks

Working in a new, state of the art facility

Working in the best place in the state to work, live and play.

“You have to go back to ‘this is Pickens county,’” said Roper. “You’re not going to find a prettier place to live. You’re not going to find better people to work with.”

Roper added that while he believes the county can afford the increase now, the cost in the long term is still unclear.

“As we go into next year’s budget cycle it’s going to be a challenge, but that doesn’t mean we can’t figure out a great way to solve the problem,” said Roy Costner, chairman of Pickens County Council. “We just don’t know what it’s going to be yet. And we’ll start working on it right away.”

In the past, Sheriff Rick Clark has offered up himself and his road deputies to help work shifts at the jail, in order to get it open on time.

Clark identified low salaries as the primary reason candidates were not applying, and instead, going to other counties for detention officer positions that were starting at a much higher base pay.

He told 7-News in a statement that he was grateful for the County Council’s decision to increase starting salaries.

“The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wishes to congratulate the Pickens County Council on increasing the pay for our heroic Detention Officers. Not only will this help us in recruiting new detention professionals but it will also help retain and compensate our current detention staff who are our greatest heroes! We look forward to moving into the new Detention Center in just a few weeks where the facility will be the newest in the state and much safer for all involved. If you see or know a detention officer, make an extra effort to say thank you to our great staff.”

Anyone interested in applying for a detention officer position with Pickens County can click here.