Pickens Co. declares state of emergency for over 60 roads closed after flooding

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

County Council Chairman Roy Costner declared a state of emergency in Pickens County on Thurs. (Pickens County SC Facebook)

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Emergency Management officials have declared a state of emergency for over 60 roadS closed after flooding on Thursday.

County Council Chairman Roy Costner made the announcement at 3 p.m. at the recommendation of Emergency Management Director Denise Kwiatek as a result of excessive flooding throughout the county.

More than 60 roads were closed due to flooding on Thursday, they say. Emergency crews responded to several weather-related incidents, including stranded drivers and flooded residences and businesses.

County officials say a vast number of resources will be needed to assist with damage assessment and repairs, among other things.

Declaring a state of emergency allows Pickens County to more easily take advantage of statewide resources, rather than relying solely on internal resources, county officials say.

Council members say on Facebook that although conditions are not expected to worsen in most areas of the county, the Saluda River continues to rise and is expected to crest at 3 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews have been going door to door checking on residents and making them aware of the situation.

Those who live along the Saluda River are encouraged to remain vigilant and to evacuate if possible.

In all areas of the county, people are advised to stay off the roads Thursday night if possible.

