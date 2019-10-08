Man in custody after stabbing his brother in Liberty, deputies say

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County deputies have been investigating after a man stabbed his brother Monday evening at a home in Liberty.

Deputies responded at about 6 p.m. to the 1600 Ruhamah Road after a man allegedly stabbed his brother with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Wesley Edwin Smith, 31, was arrested at the home and taken to the Pickens County Detention Center.

Deputies said the men had not seen each other in three years.