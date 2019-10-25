Pickens Co. deputies involved in deadly shooting return to active duty

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Pickens County deputies involved in a shooting have returned to active duty following an internal investigation, according to sheriff’s office officials.

We previously reported that a man was killed in the deputy- involved shooting that happened on Oct 19 at 278 Nursery Rd.

Both deputies were placed on administrative leave with pay after the shooting incident that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Rickey Leonard Harris.

The agency’s internal affairs unit was directed by Sheriff Clark to investigate the incident independent of the criminal investigation that is still being conducted by SLED.

Sheriff Clark reviewed the investigation file and issued his directive Friday to return both deputies to full active status with no restrictions.

“Our agency has reviewed the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident involving the use of deadly force and I concur with the findings that the deputies were justified and within policy in their decision to discharge a service weapon for the protection of their own life,” Sheriff Clark said. “Anytime a life is lost it’s a very tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our deputies, their families, and the family of Mr. Harris.”