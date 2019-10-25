Pickens Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

PICKENS COUNTY (WSPA) – A man in Pickens County has been arrested on child pornography charges.

43-year-old Scott James Hunter, of Liberty, was arrested on 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators say that Hunter distributed and possessed files of child pornography and was arrested on Oct. 24.

He is charged with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.