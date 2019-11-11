Pickens Co. school board votes 4-2 in favor of earlier start to 2020-21 school year

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – School District of Pickens County officials confirmed that school board members voted 4 to 2 in favor of a school year that starts earlier in the year Monday morning.

According to a news release from school officials, the school board approved the 2020-21 calendar with an earlier start date of Aug. 10, with teachers would returning on Aug. 3.

“The approved calendar is a compromise to accommodate families who had planned vacation or other activities for the first week of August. Other adjustments to breaks through the year were made to alleviate some childcare concerns. Specifically, “mental health breaks” in October, February and March, were rearranged to stay within single weeks,” according to the news release.

See a copy of the 2020-21 school calendar below:

School officials said they would continue to make accommodations for families with conflicts during Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, but all conflicts must be communicated to the student’s principal before Dec. 20, 2019.

We reported earlier that administration believes that students and families would benefit from the earlier date, saying it would allow for:

Longer holiday breaks

School to end before Memorial Day

Multiple breaks during second semester to reduce stress and improve mental health of students and staff.

A list of draft calendars for school calendar years 2021 through 2025 are listed here.