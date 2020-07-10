Pickens Co. school district to release plan for upcoming school year

PICKENS COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County schools will release plans this week for part of the upcoming school year.

Pickens County Superintendent Danny Merck sent a letter to employees on Thursday, saying the upcoming plan should answer many questions.

The letter says in part that after researching various re-opening options, conducting parent surveys, focus groups, conference calls, and a thought exchange that involved hundreds of parents, staff members, students, and community members the district will be releasing the SDPC Reopening Plan Friday, July 10.

“This detailed plan could be overwhelming, but we are confident it will answer many of your questions and concerns regarding the safe reopening of schools in Pickens County,” Merck said in the letter.

The Feedback and Reopening Plan has identified four distinct priorities:

Safety and well-being of students and staff;

Quality teaching and learning;

Economic perspectives for parent work schedules; and

Long-range district financial planning.

School-wide face-to-face instruction will begin Monday, August 10 for all SDPC students. Parents or guardians will have a choice to allow students to attend school in person or to participate in the online SDPC Virtual Academy.

The letter says this is an important personal decision for each family, and the district has established a Pickens County Virtual Academy enrollment deadline of Friday, July 17.

Instead of releasing a yearly schedule, they are preparing to release six-week schedules that will contain both face-to-face and online instruction. In the first month of school, they will attempt to prepare for eLearning instruction.

The first two weeks of school will allow schools to gather vital information from teachers, parents, and students to adjust moving forward.

Schedules will be updated periodically as they continue to monitor community outbreaks of the virus.

After the first two weeks of school, the district expects to alter daily routines in every school to provide an even safer environment as they monitor daily the safety and well-being of all students and employees.

SDPC has identified students in Special Programs and students in Early Childhood (3K – 2nd Grade) to be the highest priority for in-person face-to-face instruction. They will provide face-to-face

instruction to these groups at times when other student groups are being taught through Intermittent Virtual or SDPC Virtual Academy.

Students targeted in the Special Programs group will be notified directly by District Leadership by Special Services department.

Within any six- week window, a school or grade level may revert to virtual online learning if the well-being of students or employees is compromised.

Based on data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor

McMaster be advised that the first six-week schedule may change prior to the scheduled start of school and force schools to implement eLearning rather than face-to-face instruction on opening day August 10.

The district will attempt to provide as much in person instruction as possible during each six-week schedule, however, the flu season combined with the Covid-19 pandemic may result in more eLearning. Furthermore, if the county continues to receive a high spread rating from DHEC, then it is likely schools will continue with the same six week schedule as the first six weeks.

Individual schools will begin communicating with parents during the week of July 13 with more specific information about the upcoming year.