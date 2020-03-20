Pickens Co. school district to serve breakfast and lunch at multiple locations, also delivering meals by bus

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The School District of Pickens County said they would be offering breakfast and lunch to anyone under the age of 18, as well as special needs adults up to age 21, on school days starting Monday.

According to a school district news release, meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 23 at the following locations:

School locations:

Central Academy of the Arts

Chastain Road Elementary

Dacusville Elementary

McKissick Academy of Science and Technology

Pickens Elementary

West End Elementary

Church locations:

Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2901 Shady Grove Road in Sunset, SC 29685

Holly Springs Baptist Church, 3450 Table Rock Road in Pickens

Kings Grove Baptist Church, 1335 Old Seneca Road in Central

Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road in Liberty

Shoals Creek Baptist Church, 130 Shoals Creek Church Road in Easley

LaEsperanza Baptist Church, 350 Old Shirley Road in Central

Georges Creek Baptist Church, 1991 Saluda Dam Road in Easley

Bus Delivery:

School buses will also be traveling to their morning and afternoon stops carrying meals starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the release, lunch and breakfast will be delivered at the same time.

“Delivering meals by bus is new for us, and we hope to post more exact times for when buses will arrive at their stops after Monday. Any child, whether they ride a bus or not, is allowed to get a meal at any bus stop. If you need a meal, just look for a yellow bus!” district officials said.