Pickens Co. school district to serve breakfast and lunch at multiple locations, also delivering meals by bus

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of School District of Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The School District of Pickens County said they would be offering breakfast and lunch to anyone under the age of 18, as well as special needs adults up to age 21, on school days starting Monday.

According to a school district news release, meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 23 at the following locations:

School locations:

  • Central Academy of the Arts
  • Chastain Road Elementary
  • Dacusville Elementary
  • McKissick Academy of Science and Technology
  • Pickens Elementary
  • West End Elementary

Church locations:

  • Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2901 Shady Grove Road in Sunset, SC 29685
  • Holly Springs Baptist Church, 3450 Table Rock Road in Pickens
  • Kings Grove Baptist Church, 1335 Old Seneca Road in Central
  • Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road in Liberty
  • Shoals Creek Baptist Church, 130 Shoals Creek Church Road in Easley
  • LaEsperanza Baptist Church, 350 Old Shirley Road in Central
  • Georges Creek Baptist Church, 1991 Saluda Dam Road in Easley

Bus Delivery:

School buses will also be traveling to their morning and afternoon stops carrying meals starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the release, lunch and breakfast will be delivered at the same time.

“Delivering meals by bus is new for us, and we hope to post more exact times for when buses will arrive at their stops after Monday. Any child, whether they ride a bus or not, is allowed to get a meal at any bus stop. If you need a meal, just look for a yellow bus!” district officials said.

