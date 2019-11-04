Pickens Co. School District upgrades to internet for digital learning

PICKENS, Co., SC (WSPA) – Digital is becoming the new normal and one school district is taking a huge step in connectivity that they said will lead the charge in South Carolina.

Pickens County School District officially lit up their new fiber network at all 24 of their schools.

The fiber allows for unlimited bandwidth and connectivity across the county, which is something the school district said is important as digital continues to grow in education.

The 100 miles of wire cost about $4.6 million and was funded largely by grant money. The rest of the money came from what would have been used on the old servers with the previous network.

“I think we are leading the charge in South Carolina. Most other states have 10GB of internet, but for our state it’s innovative and for our students in Pickens County, it’s something they didn’t have before,” said Dr. Barbara Nesbitt who’s an Assistant Superintendent at the district.

Now that the county has this network, it has the ability to attract new big businesses to the more rural areas because of the connection strength.