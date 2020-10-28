Pickens and Oconee Co. schools to close Thurs. due to inclement weather

UPSTATE, SC (WSPA) – Pickens and Oconee County schools will close Thursday due to inclement weather and will observe an eLearning day.

According to a news release, Pickens County Emergency Management informed the school district that the county will experience storms with high winds tomorrow.

“These potential high winds are dangerous for school buses to operate,” according to the release. “Emergency Management advised not to have buses on the roads during the storms.”

During the inclement weather event, the School District of Pickens County will observe a Digital Learning Day, and will have eLearning for all grade levels on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The School District of Oconee County will also be closing schools on Thursday due to predicted high winds during school hours.

According to the district’s Facebook post, Oconee County students will observe an eLearning day on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“SC bus safety regulations limit the use of school buses during periods of sustained winds of 30mph and higher or gusts of 40mph and higher,” from the post. “Assignments will be posted by 10:00 am. Teachers will be available for office hours from 10:00 to 11:00 am and from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Students will have 5 days upon returning to school to turn in assignments. If assignments are not completed and turned in by Friday, November 6, 2020, students will be marked absent for October 29th.”