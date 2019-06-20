Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit following 2017 homicide investigation

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in federal court last month following a 2017 homicide investigation involving Pickens County deputies.

The lawsuit was filed on May 8 on behalf of Randall Dale Scruggs’ estate.

According to the lawsuit, deputies responded at about 3 p.m. on May 28, 2017, to the 6000 block of Highway 11 near Sunset.

When deputies arrived on scene, Scruggs’ mother told them that her son was causing a disturbance.

Deputies found Scrugg’s laying in a patch of brush off of the side of the roadway, repeating “Don’t let them hurt me,” according to court documents.

Deputies suspected that Scruggs was “under the influence of some type of narcotic” and called for EMS.

According to court records, deputies asked Scruggs to move out of the bushes to a grassy area to wait for EMS. Scruggs did as the deputies asked.

Deputies decided to detain Scruggs by handcuffing him behind his back for his own safety “due to gross intoxication.”

After Scruggs was placed in handcuffs, deputies asked if he had consumed any substances. Scruggs told deputies that he had taken methamphetamine, according to the lawsuit.

Scruggs attempted to stand up twice while in handcuffs, according to court records. Deputies attempted to keep Scruggs in a seated position by “applying significant pressure to the top of his shoulders” before forcing him to the ground on his side. A deputy then sat on Scruggs by pressing one knee into his upper thighs and the other knee on his lower back, while another deputy pressed down on his shoulders, according to the lawsuit.

Scruggs’ mother “quickly became aware that her son’s life and safety were in danger at the hands of the ruthless officers, and she saw that the officers were using excessive force,” according to court records. She then “yelled and pled with the ruthless officers for mercy.”

“The officers ignored the suffering of the decedent and pleas of his mother,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuits, Scruggs’ “entire body became rigid” and he “began to vomit and seize and appeared to lose consciousness.”

EMS took 42-year-old Scruggs to Cannon Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Scruggs died from “asphyxia from aspiration of hemorrhagic gastric contents from thoracic/abdominal compression” while in police custody. His death was listed as a homicide.

The lawsuit read, deputies “knew the decedent posed no danger to them, knew he was intoxicated and knew that he required medical treatment.”

The sheriff’s office responded to the lawsuit on June 7.

The sheriff’s office response said, “The officers had to restrain the decedent and handcuff him after the decedent attempted to jump up again near the highway out of fear he would harm himself or others due to gross intoxication.” The response went on to say that the restraint “was done under reasonable circumstances.”

The sheriff’s office’s attorney concluded their response by saying, “the defendants pray for a trial by jury and that the plaintiffs complaint be dismissed.”

PREVIOUS STORY (8/14/2017):

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he died in law enforcement custody.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the man as Randall Dale Scruggs, 42, of Easley.

According to a news release issued Monday, Scruggs’ died on May 28.

Scruggs died from “asphyxia from aspiration of hemorrhagic gastric contents from thoracic/abdominal compression” while in police custody. His death is listed as a homicide in the release.

Scruggs was pronounced dead at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Scruggs’ death.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a deputy responded to a disturbance on Highway 11 around 3 p.m. on May 28 and found Scruggs lying face down in brush on the shoulder of the highway.

Scruggs’ mother reported that he had become “irrational” and “out of control” as she was driving him, according to the news release.

She was frightened and concerned he might jump from the moving vehicle.

Deputies say other witnesses saw Scruggs running into traffic and called for help.

Two more officers responded to the call. Deputies say Scruggs remained agitated and repeatedly tried to run from deputies. They say he was handcuffed on the shoulder of the road for his protection and to keep from running into traffic.

Scruggs reportedly told emergency responders that he had taken methamphetamine and later lost consciousness.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark released the following statement about Scruggs’ death:

After receiving the information contained within the documents that have been provided to me today, I am confident that there is a lot of information that has not been released and perhaps cannot be released due to HIPPA and privacy concerns. Our deputies were confronted with an irrational adult male that was a danger to himself and not in his right state of mind due to the influence of methamphetamine based on his own statements at the scene. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and I want them to know that I will take every measure to be absolutely sure that our agency’s involvement in this tragic incident was appropriate. From what I have seen based on witness statements and forensic reports, I do not have any immediate concerns in the actions that were taken by the deputies as they dealt with Mr. Scruggs’ in the delusional state of mind that he was in.”​​​​​​​

A spokesman with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said that agency has been asked to conduct an independent review of the death investigation.