Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference about drug investigation Friday

by: WSPA Staff

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials will hold a news conference Friday morning in regard to an ongoing state grand jury drug investigation.

According to the news release, officials will release the names of numerous people identified in the trafficking and distribution of multi-kilos of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine throughout the state.

The news conference will be held on the second floor of the Law Enforcement Center, located at 216 C. David Stone Road in Pickens at 10 a.m.

