Pickens county agency offers help for those struggling with drug abuse

Pickens County, SC (WSPA) – Investigators arrested 20 people in Pickens County in connection to a drug bust.

The arrests happened over a few months, now local agencies are taking a closer look at the drug problem in the area.

Drug use and opioid addiction affects many families no matter their financial status or standing in the community.

After so many arrests, one agency wants people to know, if they need help, they can get.

More than 20 people were recently arrested, many charged with distribution, possession and trafficking.

Where there’s a desire for drugs, a supplier isn’t far behind.

Angela Farmer is the Director of behavior health services in Pickens county. The agency is an out-patient treatment facility for people with substance abuse issues.

“We have patients from all echelons of class and status and race,” Director, Pickens County Behavior Health Services, Angela Farmer said.

Substance abuse doesn’t discriminate, recent arrests of men and women from around the upstate accused of selling drugs, brings the issue front and center.

“I believe that we gave a significant drug and alcohol problem in our county opioids have made big news because there have been so many overdose deaths.

With the biggest problem with it for the longest time is methamphetamine,”

Farmer said.

According to the Pickens County Sheriffs Office, The latest arrests stemmed from a county drug operation where multiple arrests took place in November.

Overall a total of 56 traffickers were indicted on 192 criminal counts.

There was a roundup in November, but this latest round up of 20 people is just an extension of that original investigation.

Farmer says of those arrested for possession or others who may use drugs, there is help and hope.

“I would love to see a community that embraces those individuals and supports them and encourages them in their recovery process and I think if we saw that we’d see a lot more recovery,” Farmer said.

At least one person arrested also faces weapons charges.

Multiple agencies helped with this sting. Investigators say they’re still looking for another person from Easley, SC, wanted on a charge of distribution of meth.