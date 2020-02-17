Pickens County families still in need of help during storm recovery efforts

PICKENS COUNTY, SC– A Pickens County family said they’re still trying to pick up the pieces after their home completely flooded out during the storm.

The family who lives off of Quail Haven Drive said due to flooding, they’re not sure if their home is repairable. However, they’re holding on to hope.

“It’s kind of sad just walking through the house thinking about how much work we put into it. We put a lot of work into the living room,” said Isaiah Hackett, Jade Bennett’s 15 year-old son.

“We’re just kind of winging it. Whatever we can do at the time, that’s what we’re doing,” said Bennett, a homeowner in Pickens County.

Nearly a week and a half after flooding wiped out Bennett’s home, her entire family is left trying to restore everything they lost.

“It just feels empty and lifeless,” Hackett said.

“We got to fix this so I can get my babies home,” Bennett added.

The mother of five said that’s what goes through her head after the flood swept away their most valued items within a 30 minute time frame. They said churches and many others have been helping by tearing down walls to eliminate mold and other things, but they don’t believe it’ll be enough.

“We’ve just been trying to use our help to the best of our abilities,” Bennett said. “We need hands. That’s what we need. We need a lot of people just to lend their time more than money or anything else,” Bennett explained.

The house is not livable. They’ve lost things like furniture, clothes, and many of their prized possessions. However, a big concern is for one of her children who is disabled.

“She is disabled. She was born blinded. So there’s a lot of concern there as far as her moving back into the home. It’s familiar to her. It’s where she spends most of her time. It’s where she felt comfortable,” said Bennett.

That’s why they’re hoping more help will provide a comfortable place for them to live safely and happily again.

“I just wonder if we’re ever going to get it done. Or if we’re going to get the house back,” said Hackett.

Now the family said before they bought the home eight years ago, they had no idea it had prior flood damage which caused mold. Right now, they’re stripping the house down to relieve some of that, and then after that, they will see if the house is repairable.

Pickens County damage updates from Emergency Management Services

Originally Pickens County had over 60 roads damaged. Now only five remain closed, but several of the roads that are opened still need final repairs.

Crews tell 7 News, nearly 30 homes and businesses have been damaged in some way. County leaders said roads and bridges crews have been working with engineers to access and calculate the water flow from the storm. They said once this is done, they will replace some culvert pipes and continue to repair roads and bridges for several more weeks.

Pickens County’s Emergency Management said they’re still waiting to see how much money it’ll take to make repairs. However, they said they should know fairly soon.