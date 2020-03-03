Pickens County Habitat for Humanity dedicated home with help from Dabo’s All In Foundation

Liberty, S.C. (WSPA)
Pickens County Habitat for Humanity and Dabo‘s All In Team Foundation joined forces to build a home for a family in need in Pickens County.
Organizers said Dabo’s All In Foundation donated the funds needed upfront to build the habitat home.
The recipient family consists of Tonia Marlow and 5 children who were living in a dilapidated home nearby.
The home is located on Diamond Drive in Liberty, South Carolina and named after Clemson‘s award winning football star Deshaun Watson, who notably grew up in a Habitat home himself.
Along with receiving a new home, the homeowner will learn how to manage a budget and a mortgage that they can afford.
To learn more about Pickens County Habitat for Humanity click here
To learn more about Dabo Swinney’s All In Foundation click here