Pickens County Homeless Shelter wants community to know they’re here to help

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers at a recently built homeless shelter in Pickens County said they want to get the word out about where they are and how they can help the at-risk population, especially around the holidays.

Pickens County Shelter of Hope is run by Sunshine and Tracy Gantt, a couple who said they’re no strangers to a life filled with drugs, violence, and homelessness. The couple said they can relate to the people they serve in the shelter and understand what it takes to get their lives back on track.

The shelter provides food and clothing, as well as a place to sleep. In some cases, transportation is provided for the men and women that stay there. You can help support the shelter by making a financial donation through the ministry page. You can also learn more on the shelter’s Facebook page here.

Making a donation of needed items to the shelter is also easy. The shelter can benefit greatly from many common household items you may be shopping for weekly including shampoo, soap, paper towels, plates, and utensils and more.

Email Us: pickenscountyshelterofhope@gmail.com

Call Us: 864-301-1807

VIsit and drop off items here: 141 City View Circle Pickens, SC 29671