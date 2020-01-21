Pickens County Library Systems recruiting help for nonprofits with volunteer fair

Pickens County S.C. (WSPA)

The Pickens County Library System is hosting a volunteer fair Thursday January 23, from 10-12.

Organizers from different nonprofit organizations across Pickens County will be there recruiting volunteers.

Nonprofit organizers will be able to tell you the number of hours they need you to volunteer as well as different positions available within their organizations.

Assistant Director Cassie Thomas said opportunities exist to work with older adults, children, animals, in hospital settings, as well as in the library scanning documents, taking oral histories, delivering books and more.

The Blood Connection mobile unit will also be here. Blood donors will receive a $20 Visa gift card.

FULL LIST OF PROGRAMS:

Organizations in attendance will be:

Baptist Easley (Prisma Health)

Cannon Memorial Auxiliary

Freedom Fences

Mary’s House

The Parenting Place

Pickens County Advocacy

Pickens County Literacy

Pickens County Library System

Predestined Teen Outreach

United Way of Pickens County