Pickens Co. man to challenge Sen. Lindsey Graham

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired businessman who lives in Pickens County is looking to unseat U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

Michael LaPierre announced his candidacy Tuesday at a South Carolina Christian Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Spartanburg, S.C.

He told 7News that he doesn't believe Graham is far enough to the right for South Carolina.

LaPierre worked in business for more than 30 years. He also owns a horse farm in Pickens County and is the owner and president of a Christian non-profit.

He said this is his first attempt to run for office, and he feels it was a calling.

"I believe that the principles of God's moral law have to be front and center of our politics," LaPierre said.

He said he dosen't believe in establishing a Christian theocracy, but he would use the Bible to guide him every step of the way as a legislator.

"I want to have people surrounding me that, instead of mining data, they mine the word of God for moral principle to be able to legislate from absolute authority," he said.

Nate Leupp, chairman of the Greenville County Republican party, LaPierre has a challenge of Biblical proportions when it comes to taking on Graham.

"This year we have seen a recent Winthrop poll at really the highest of his popularity...74 percent," Leupp said.

That's among Republican-leaning South Carolinians. Leupp said Graham's popularity has risen 24 or 25 points over the past year.

"They're calling it the Kavanaugh effect...really did alot for Sen. Graham and increased his popularity," he said.

As for LaPierre's campaign, it also comes down to money.

"$12 to 14 million might just be a start," Leupp said.

LaPierre said he's not worried.

"This is going to be a grassroots movement," he said.

7 News was unable to reach Graham's spokesperson for a comment.

Democrat Jaime Harrison, former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, has also announced he is running for the seat currently occupied by Graham.