Pickens County man sentenced to 25 years in drug trafficking case

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 58-year-old Easley man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking case Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney A. Lance Crick, investigators executed a search warrant at Bruce Howland’s trailer and seized three pounds of crystal meth and one pound of liquid meth in 2019.

The search warrant was executed after authorities arranged a controlled buy at Howland’s trailer.

Investigators said Howland has a substantial history with drug distribution dating back to 1992. His 25 year sentence is followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations handled the investigation.

