Pickens County School District prepares for school next week

Easley, S.C. (WSPA)- Dacusville Elementary and other Pickens County schools are preparing for their first week back next week.

Principal Travis Chapman said here, students will attend in-person school, 5 days a week for a couple weeks and then go online for a few weeks to reassess and regroup.

He also said they want to be prepared for if the number of positive cases of Coronavirus increase and they need to transition to full time virutal school.

Spokesperson John Eby said Pickens County prides itself on having a Virtual Academy equipped with it’s own curriculum to help students and parents learn online. He said about 3600 will take advantage.

SC Elementary Principal of the Year Jessica Patterson is excited to begin Liberty Primary school for students as young as 3k.