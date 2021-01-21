Pickens County Sheriff’s Office urges residents not to leave cars on, unattended

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C.(WSPA) – With colder temperatures in the Upstate during the winter, people are doing everything they can to stay warm.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not leave their cars running and unattended for the sake of heating or defrosting. This could be a costly mistake that could leave residents without transportation.

In a recent Facebook post Pickens County deputies said they’ve responded to a string of car thefts within the past few weeks.

A total of eight victims have lost their cars, all or most of them left their cars turned on and unattended.

Sheriff Rick Clark said this happening at gas stations across the county as well. He’s warning residents to never leave their keys inside of their cars unattended because this is a crime of opportunity.

“Some people a lot of times will ride around and they may not look the first time or stop the first time they see a car running. They may come the next day or two and see that their car is out there running every morning people are getting ready to go to work,”

Clark said residents can help law enforcement catch suspects by installing cameras.

According to S.C. law, leaving a car unattended with the engine turned on is illegal. Violators could face fines of up to $500.