Pickens Railway: 4 boxcars derail near Blue Ridge Ave in Belton, no injuries reported

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that a train has derailed in the Belton area.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, the train derailment occurred in the 900 block of Blue Ridge Avenue and said the Pickens Railway Company would be handling the situation.

Pickens Railway officials said there are four boxcars off the track and said they are not carrying anything hazardous.

Railway officials said there are no injuries reported following the derailment.

According to Pickens Railway officials, it will take a day or two to clean up from the derailment and said there are currently no roads blocked due to the incident.

The sheriff’s office will be assisting the railroad by sending deputies to help with traffic control.