Pickens transforms property into family-friendly park

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) - A once forgotten piece of Pickens County history was restored back to its original glory and transformed into a family-friendly attraction.

"I worked here 41 years so I drove the last train out," Donny Sims told 7News.

Sims vividly remembers the day the last train departed from the Pickens Railroad Company. He says since then the depot sat unused.

That was until the City of Pickens saw the potential in the property.

4 years after opening the Doodle Trail, right behind the depot, city leaders transformed the area into a destination known as the Pickens Doodle Park.

"I was glad to see this happen here," said Sims.

"I love this!: David Corliss told 7News. "This is wonderful."

Using hospitality taxes and donations from local sponsors, the city restored the depot and turned it into a museum with pieces of Pickens' history.

The Mayor says the amenity in the heart of downtown will attract more visitors to the area and generate more revenue for the city.

"That's what it's all about bringing people in," said Mayor David Owens. "Of course it's for the citizens of Pickens and the people it's going to draw in from other places."

Behind the depot is the AnMed Health Marketplace Pavilion, a space for the community to gather, rent for parties or just to relax at after hitting the Doodle Trail.

"It's got a little shelter if you are riding a bicycle or on a run and you want to get in the shade, and we got new restrooms." Owens said.

Mayor Owens says no family-friendly park is complete without a jungle gym. The playground and art behind it seem to be a hit with the community.

The admission to the museum is free.

Once operating hours have been set we will let you know.