PICKENS, S.C. (WPSA) – Pickens residents voted Tuesday to pass the Sunday Alcohol Sales referendum.

City officials previously told 7 News the change could attract new businesses to the area and that they have seen it happen in other small towns.

“If they can’t sell alcohol on Sundays, they have the options to go somewhere that does and I think that’s the reason you’ve seen growth in other areas,” Pickens City Administrator David Poulson said.