Piedmont Care host 25th annual World AIDS Day remembrance ceremony

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Piedmont Care held a celebration and remembrance ceremony for World AIDS Day at Spartanburg Methodist College on Saturday.

Songs and prayers were shared between stories of families shared of their loved ones who have died from AIDS or HIV.

“Piedmont Care had to create that space for people and has to create this friendly non-threatening, non-judgemental environment, so we can keep having these conversations about HIV,” said Executive Director Tracey Jackson.

Jackson says over the last 25 years, Piedmont Care has brought hope to nearly 1,600 HIV and AIDS positive members of our community.

“It’s not a death sentence anymore,” Jackson said.

Phillip Hudson, a volunteer of Piedmont Care, says he remembers a time when there weren’t support groups for the virus.

“In the beginning, there was so much shame so much hiding,” Hudson told 7News.

Hudson was part of the first wave to create a space for people living with AIDS and HIV in the Upstate. He says for many of those people it was too late.

“All of those people, they all did die,” Hudson told 7News.

In their memory, Hudson along with 2 other volunteers sponsored bringing a panel of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Spartanburg this year. It was displayed at Spartanburg Methodist College.

“The quilt to me symbolizes hope and life,” he said.

The section of the quilt that was borrowed is the section that Spartanburg contributed. Jackson says it was finished in 2011 and she hand-delivered it to Washington D.C.

“Now this is the first time that people have seen our panel attached to the AIDS quilt and brought back home,” she said.

Many people at the event hope there will come a day when no more panels will need to be added.

“We can eradicate this disease and we are close,” Hudson told 7News.

The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is ‘communities make a difference.’ To learn how you can make a difference click here.